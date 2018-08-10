Poplar-White Station Library is providing Curbside Service only. Full service begins Monday March 13.
Memphis Public Libraries Black History Month Book Picks
Looking for an excellent book to read for Black History Month? For 2023, the theme for Black History Month is Black Resistance. Monique Williams, MPL Collection Development Librarian, breaks down her list of suggested reads.Posted by Memphis Public Libraries on Wednesday, February 15, 2023
Free Saturday Legal Clinic
Did you know there is a free legal clinic at Benjamin L Hooks Central Library every month? Watch a quick video for more information about the clinic and the types of services offered.Posted by Memphis Public Libraries on Wednesday, January 25, 2023
Free Tax Assistance
Free tax assistance is underway at Memphis Public Libraries until April 18 for seniors and those whose household incomes are less than $60,000. This is the first time since the pandemic began MPL has been able to offer this service in a full-scale capacity.Posted by Memphis Public Libraries on Tuesday, January 24, 2023
Get ready Memphis Gardeners!
Spring is just around the corner, and MPL is ramping up its gardening programs and activities. From the Seed Library open house to programs to teach you how to test your soil to active garden clubs, MPL is your gardening source. Check out the gardening section on our website at memphislibrary.org to find upcoming activities.Posted by Memphis Public Libraries on Wednesday, January 25, 2023
ANCESTRY LIBRARY
Start your genealogical journey today!
BOOK BUNDLES
Are you missing the ability to browse our shelves for books for your children? Use Book Bundles and we’ll pick out a bundle of books for your child!
COMMERCIAL APPEAL (1847-Present)
Search the local newspaper all the way back to 1847.
DIG MEMPHIS
Check out our online Digital Archives and explore Memphis history through photos and more!
LINC 2-1-1 Community Information
If you are looking for help, or want to provide someone with help, just dial 2-1-1 to reach the community information and referral resources of LINC, the Library Information Center at the Memphis Public Library.
LINKEDIN LEARNING
Formerly known as Lynda.com. Tons of online training courses that are all available online right in your own home! Library card is required! Sign up for a card online today!
MEMPHIS SOUND CONNECTION
Streaming current local music for free. Local musicians: Submit a sample for inclusion.
THE NEW YORK TIMES
The New York Times digital subscription is available at home!
Libby by OverDrive
Check out E-books and E-AudioBooks through Libby by OverDrive! You can visit the new Libby site or visit the original OverDrive site.
MAGAZINES @ libby
Our magazine collection has moved to Libby! Check out our collection of current and popular magazines.