Poplar-White Station Library is providing Curbside Service only. Full service begins Monday March 13.

Common Tasks

Calendar of Events
Catalog Search & Account Login
e-Books / e-Audio
Library Card
Locations / Hours
Research Databases

Support the Library

BUY BOOKS

DONATE BOOKS

VOLUNTEER

GIVE

MPL Gardening Programs


Multiple Locations & Times
A healthy life starts with a green thumb! The library welcomes you to many of our gardening programs to grow your own foods or simply learn a new agricultural skill!

Everybody has Rhythm

North Library
Mar 13 – 2:00 PM
March 14 – 17 – 11:00 AM
Learn how to tap into your  natural rhythm with Corey Travis, Founding Executive Director, Memphis Youth Art Initiative.

Hattiloo Theatre at the Library

Multiple Locations & Times
Please join us for a special performance by Hattiloo Theatre! Come see Don’t Tell Me I Can’t Fly, a play about the life and art of Della Wells.

Memphis Sound Connection

Submission Round
Are you a musician in Memphis? We are looking for 50 artists to join the Memphis Sound Connection!

Jeghetto’s Puppet Invasion

Cossit Library
Mar 18 – 11:00 AM
 Jeghetto and his crew begin their invasion on Beale Street! Witness this unforgettable parade!

5 Fridays of Jazz

Benjamin L. Hooks Central Library
Mar 24 – 6:30 PM
Join in connecting both enthusiasts of newcomers to the world of jazz.

Youth Resource Fair with University of Tennessee Health Science Fair

Benjamin L. Hooks Central Library
Mar 25 – 11:00 AM
Free event to inform the community of programs and services. Vendors will be available!

Front Porch – Paul Brock Band – High Powered Music From Ireland

Multiple Locations & Times
The Front Porch Music Series features diverse genres of music for all ages.

Continuing Education & Lifelong Learning

Multiple Locations & Times
Take the opportunity to grow in your professional and personal lives!

Friends of the Library Spring Book Sale

Benjamin L. Hooks Central Library
April 20-23
Spring is here, which means it is time for the Friends of the Library Spring Book sale Get ready to grab gently used books at bargain prices!

Bookstock

Benjamin L. Hooks Central Library
April 29 – 11:00 AM
Come out and join us in this grand celebration of authors and more! 

Comic Con

Benjamin L. Hooks Central Library
May 6 – 11:00 AM
Join us for our inaugural FREE Comic with legendary comic creators John Ostrander and Mike Norton.

Free Tax Assistance

Scan our list of free tax help throughout the community.

Memphis Public Libraries Newsletter

March
Check out our newsletter for what’s coming up this month!!

Memphis Public Libraries Highlights

Weekly News & Updates
What’s happening in your neighborhood?

Upcoming Events

View our full calendar of events!

Early Childhood Events

Children & Tweens Events

Teen Events

Adult Events

View our full calendar of events!

Library Videos

Memphis Public Libraries Black History Month Book Picks

Looking for an excellent book to read for Black History Month? For 2023, the theme for Black History Month is Black Resistance. Monique Williams, MPL Collection Development Librarian, breaks down her list of suggested reads.

Posted by Memphis Public Libraries on Wednesday, February 15, 2023
Free Saturday Legal Clinic

Did you know there is a free legal clinic at Benjamin L Hooks Central Library every month? Watch a quick video for more information about the clinic and the types of services offered.

Posted by Memphis Public Libraries on Wednesday, January 25, 2023
Free Tax Assistance

Free tax assistance is underway at Memphis Public Libraries until April 18 for seniors and those whose household incomes are less than $60,000. This is the first time since the pandemic began MPL has been able to offer this service in a full-scale capacity.

Posted by Memphis Public Libraries on Tuesday, January 24, 2023
Get ready Memphis Gardeners!

Spring is just around the corner, and MPL is ramping up its gardening programs and activities. From the Seed Library open house to programs to teach you how to test your soil to active garden clubs, MPL is your gardening source. Check out the gardening section on our website at memphislibrary.org to find upcoming activities.

Posted by Memphis Public Libraries on Wednesday, January 25, 2023

New York Times Bestsellers

Women’s History

Popular Resources

ANCESTRY LIBRARY

ancestry logo

Start your genealogical journey today!

BOOK BUNDLES

Are you missing the ability to browse our shelves for books for your children? Use Book Bundles and we’ll pick out a bundle of books for your child!

COMMERCIAL APPEAL (1847-Present)

Search the local newspaper all the way back to 1847.

DIG MEMPHIS

Dig Memphis, the Memphis Public Libraries' Digital Archive

Check out our online Digital Archives and explore Memphis history through photos and more!

LINC 2-1-1 Community Information

If you are looking for help, or want to provide someone with help, just dial 2-1-1 to reach the community information and referral resources of LINC, the Library Information Center at the Memphis Public Library.

LINKEDIN LEARNING

Linkedin Learning

Formerly known as Lynda.com. Tons of online training courses that are all available online right in your own home! Library card is required! Sign up for a card online today!

MEMPHIS SOUND CONNECTION

Memphis Sound Connection logo

Streaming current local music for free. Local musicians: Submit a sample for inclusion.

THE NEW YORK TIMES

The New York Times logo

The New York Times digital subscription is available at home!

Libby by OverDrive

Illustration of Libby the OverDrive mascot for their new look!

Check out E-books and E-AudioBooks through Libby by OverDrive! You can visit the new Libby site or visit the original OverDrive site.

MAGAZINES @ libby

Our magazine collection has moved to Libby! Check out our collection of current and popular magazines.

More About the Library

Friends of the Library

Donations, Book Sales, Second Editions, Amazon Book Store, and more.

Memphis Library Foundation

Supporting the Library through private donations and more. See how you can help today!

MPL by the Numbers

Keep up with the Library with these bimonthly reports showcasing some of the events and services we provide daily.

MPL in the News

Don’t just hear it from us. See what every one else is saying about the programs and services of the Memphis Public Libraries!